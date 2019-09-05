NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving Sells 4,987 Shares

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,339,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.82. The company had a trading volume of 360,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,498. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $225.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

