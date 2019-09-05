NewYorkCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $355.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.03 million and $355.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

