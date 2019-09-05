New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Acquires $15,280.00 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Wayne Stelmar purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,200.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wayne Stelmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Wayne Stelmar bought 2,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Wayne Stelmar bought 10,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.

NYSE:NWHM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. New Home Company Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 2,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

