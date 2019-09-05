New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Acquires $15,280.00 in Stock

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Director Wayne Stelmar purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,200.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wayne Stelmar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Wayne Stelmar bought 2,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Wayne Stelmar bought 10,000 shares of New Home stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00.
NYSE:NWHM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. New Home Company Inc has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.14.
New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
