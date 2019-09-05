Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,217. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

