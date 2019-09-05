Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NEPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 30,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.85. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $87,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

