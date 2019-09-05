Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NEPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
NEPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. 30,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.85. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 367,614 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at $87,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
