Nearmap (ASX:NEA) Shares Up 0.4%

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) shares shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.61 ($1.85) and last traded at A$2.56 ($1.82), 5,447,915 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.55 ($1.81).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.17.

In other Nearmap news, insider Peter James 1,500,000 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

