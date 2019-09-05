National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EYE. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after purchasing an additional 171,174 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $2,217,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth $31,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 63.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

