National Bank Financial Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.53.

CG traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.59. 695,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$12.88.

In related news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 101,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.98, for a total value of C$1,115,871.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,840.36. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Insiders sold a total of 238,670 shares of company stock worth $2,664,116 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

