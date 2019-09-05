National Bank Financial Increases Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Price Target to C$2.90

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.42% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BSR stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.34. 35,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,532. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.13.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John Edward Robins purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,975,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,692,489.94. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143,500 shares of company stock worth $141,218.

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Story: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.