Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

Mountain Boy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

