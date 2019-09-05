Monkey Project (MONK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $71,161.00 and $1.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,338,756 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.