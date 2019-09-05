Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mongodb to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mongodb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.79.

MDB traded down $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. 2,562,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,621. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mongodb has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.25. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 39.68%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $3,242,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,968,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $2,967,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 118,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,744,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,488 shares of company stock valued at $38,606,982. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after buying an additional 612,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 146.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 472,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after buying an additional 651,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

