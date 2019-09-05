Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,190 Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 43,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,368. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

