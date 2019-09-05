Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 555.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 80.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 188,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.92 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

