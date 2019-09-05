Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 54,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,976. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.17 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

