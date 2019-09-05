Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, FCoin and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006711 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, LBank and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.