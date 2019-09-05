MinexCoin Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a market cap of $681,271.00 and $164,072.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00217724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.01232040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00037379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017165 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,402,260 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,048 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

