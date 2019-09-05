Minereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $269.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $84,573.00 and approximately $269.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01228676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,795,142 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

