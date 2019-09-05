MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

MMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,871. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

