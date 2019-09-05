Metronome (MET) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005529 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98. In the last week, Metronome has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $69,107.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00205740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01233551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017175 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,258,453 coins and its circulating supply is 9,496,329 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.