MetaHash (MHC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About MetaHash

MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. MetaHash’s total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins. MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

