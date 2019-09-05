Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.74

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $202,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 173,024 shares of company stock worth $4,746,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 69,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 301,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.