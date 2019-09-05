Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.63 million. Meredith had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Meredith updated its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.93 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

Meredith stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meredith has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

