Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $445,462.50 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director James Bass sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $445,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,394.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Bass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, James Bass sold 5,164 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $439,662.96.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.98 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mercury Systems by 92.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mercury Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 225,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Mercury Systems by 19.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

