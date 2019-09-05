Medica Group’s (MGP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a report released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 126 ($1.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Medica Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a market cap of $138.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.