Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady Sells 2,500 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $136,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Edward Grady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25.
NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,869. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
