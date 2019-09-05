Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady Sells 2,500 Shares

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $136,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Edward Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,869. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,574 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

