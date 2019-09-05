Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0058

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $624,086.00 and $6,742.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

