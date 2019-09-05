Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 39,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,377. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $457.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

