Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (MCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,933. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

