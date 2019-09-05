Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Shares Up 2.2%

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$23.00 ($16.31) and last traded at A$23.00 ($16.31), 333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.50 ($15.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $488.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84.

About Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

