Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe the results demonstrate continued momentum in the business globally. LULU continues to drive outsized results across its portfolio, and we are encouraged by the continued momentum on top of quite challenging YoY comparisons (+36% 2-year CC comp, up 1pt QoQ). Given our belief LULU should drive continued top- line strength, with the brand pursuing a significant global opportunity, we remain BUY- rated and raise our PT to $220 (from $200) on our higher top-line/earnings forecasts for FY19E/FY20E post-2Q.””

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.11.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.41. 4,264,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.61. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $194.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.92 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

