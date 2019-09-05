Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.63-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.63-4.70 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.41. 4,264,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,726. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $194.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $175.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $200.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.11.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

