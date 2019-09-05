LSV Asset Management Sells 38,800 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 54.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Spartan Motors during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,175 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $570,250. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPAR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,049. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $421.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

