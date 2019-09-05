LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $16,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Caretrust REIT by 685.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $95,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.73. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

