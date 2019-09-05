LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 5,160 Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $33.00 price target on Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.04. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

