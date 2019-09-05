LockTrip Market Cap Tops $6.01 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Fatbtc. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and approximately $99,059.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023616 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003231 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LockTrip

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.