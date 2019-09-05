LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $77,530.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00.

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 226,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,326. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after buying an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

