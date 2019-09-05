LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $77,000.00 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 1st, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $77,530.00.
- On Monday, July 1st, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $72,600.00.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 226,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,326. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $131.54.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,395,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,349,000 after buying an additional 378,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after buying an additional 259,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,136,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.17.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
