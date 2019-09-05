Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Littelfuse worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,864,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.89. 86,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,069. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

