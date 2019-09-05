Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.
LON:SLP opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.01. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
