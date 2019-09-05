Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

LON:SLP opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.48 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.01. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

