Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYB)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

About Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

