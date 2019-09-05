Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (BATS:LVHE)

Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (BATS:LVHE) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of BATS:LVHE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. Legg Mason Emerging Markets Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

