Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Capital One Financial raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Williams Capital raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 10,695,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,185 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.59. 5,040,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $572.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.