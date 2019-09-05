Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore Buys 25,000 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 3,146,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.19. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.28 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,451,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 339,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at $2,007,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 38.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lannett to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

