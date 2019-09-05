LanaCoin (LANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232,258.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a market cap of $232,258.00 and $4.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,097,832,982 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

