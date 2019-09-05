Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of LW traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.78. 50,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,871. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.