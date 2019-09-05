Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lakeland Bancorp also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.18 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBAI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 220,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $736.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

