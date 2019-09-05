Krios (KRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $30,612.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded 108.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00205947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.01229392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,381,519 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

