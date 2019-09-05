Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kopin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 67.79% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 395,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 43.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kopin by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

