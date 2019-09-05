Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Trading Down 22% After Earnings Miss

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price was down 22% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 2,610,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 388,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KIRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti set a $5.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

In other Kirkland’s news, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $101,286.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

