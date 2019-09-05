Kingfisher’s (KGF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.14 ($2.97).

Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 186.15 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.30 ($3.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 226.18.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

